Where to watch Dubai Bling Season 2: US, UK & more

Dubai Bling premiered in October 2022 as a Netflix original reality show. Here are all the details about where to stream the reality series.

Dubai Bling revolves around the high society in Dubai and gives us a look into the lives of LA’s wealthiest Asian-Americans. Glamorous parties, stunning Middle Eastern fashion, and loads of private jet flying; the show is bringing a lot to the table.

The first season of the reality series was a complete hit, as it trended for four weeks in the global top 10 for non-English-language series. The show’s popularity soared even further, as it also trended in the top 10 rankings of 47 countries.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With its filming concept, Dubai Bling stands as a direct competitor to Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise. Both programs showcase the lifestyles of the richest families in a particular area.

Season 2 of the show is set to air on December 13. To learn where to stream Dubai Bling Season 2, here are all the details.

Where is Dubai Bling Season 2 available to stream?

Dubai Bling Season 2 will be released on Netflix. Unfortunately, fans of the show can only watch the series on that platform as it is not available anywhere else.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Currently, only one season of the show is available to stream on Netflix, and the next season is scheduled to air on December 13.

Article continues after ad

How to stream Dubai Bling Season 2 on Netflix anywhere across the globe?

ExpressVPN is a great way to watch your favorite shows from areas that do not otherwise have access.

Here are the steps to get started:

Sign up for ExpressVPN. Connect to 7Plus(AU) or Global TV(CA) Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 49% off yearly subscriptions. ExpressVPN also allows you to stream other popular reality TV shows, including Paris In Love from anywhere in the world.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.