Did Dubai Bling’s Hasnain & Loujain break up? Rumors explained

Dubai Bling Season 2 stars, Hasnain & Loujain, had a very public relationship and fans speculated that the pair broke their engagement early 2024. Here’s what we know about the situation.

Loujain “LJ” Adada joined the new Netflix reality show during its premiering season and swiftly became a fan favorite.

Dubai Bling Season 1 focused on her career and her unsuccessful dates with co-star Ebraheem Al Samadi. In Season 2 she moved on to a serious on-screen romance with the Pakistani model, Hasnain Lehri.

Hasnain proposed to LJ during the finale of Season 2, but viewers were left on a cliffhanger about LJ’s reply to the proposal and their relationship status after the filming ended.

Dubai Bling Hasnain confirmed Loujain engagement

Instagram Hasnain Lehri commented on Loujain Adada’s post.

The pair created plenty of buzz within the Dubai Bling fandom as fans tried to investigate if Loujain said yes to the proposal.

In January 2024, Hasnain replied to a hate comment under Loujain’s Instagram post and called the reality star his ‘fiancee’. This directly confirmed that the two were engaged at that time.

However, fans’ excitement didn’t last long as rumors of the two separating spread shortly after.

Dubai Bling fans speculated LJ and Hasnain’s breakup

Instagram @loujainaj Hasnain Lehri and Loujain Adada of Dubai Bling unofficially announced their engagement in January 2024.

In March 2024, rumors of the couple’s break-up spread across social media as fans on Reddit brought up the fact that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The fans also noticed that all of Loujain’s comments under Hasnain’s posts were missing, and they speculated that LJ had blocked her partner on the app.

Even though no official statements were released about their separation, fans were happy with the rumors.

One wrote: “I mean, she didn’t seem very into him and he didn’t seem very authentic in-general. They seemed like such a weird and forced couple anyways.”