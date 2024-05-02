Buying London: Everything we know about Netflix’s unofficial Selling Selling spin-off

For fans of Selling Sunset – we’ve got some good news for you. The new show Buying London has been announced as Netflix’s newest unofficial spin-off.

Slowly but surely the Selling Sunset franchise is starting to expand. While the Tampa spin-off was very short-lived, the O.C. is doing well and is on Season 3.

And if you’ve powered through all of their seasons and are still looking for real estate content, Netflix has you covered.

While they aren’t making another official spin-off of SS, they are doing a new show that their fanbase will most likely enjoy, and that is Buying London.

It’s pretty self-explanatory: the series follows a real estate group and its team as they sell properties in London while also getting into some drama.

Buying London Season 1: Is there a trailer?

The exclusive clip for the first season was released via YouTube on March 2.

The clip introduced the show’s leading man Daniel Daggers, founder of the DDRE real estate group. He wasted no time flexing his experience and skills when it came to the field.

“Some people might describe me as the best agent that has ever lived,” Daniel explained in the trailer.

Who is in the cast of Buying London Season 1?

On May 1 Netflix released the official cast promo for the season. The video features Daniel as well as several team members from within his DDRE company.

With that being said, the Season 1 cast of Buying London are:

Daniel Daggers (Founder)

Rosi Walden (Advisor)

Juliana Ardenius (Interior designer)

Rasa Bagdonaviciute (Advisor)

Lauren Christy (Advisor)

Olivia Wayne (Broadcaster)

Reme Nicole (Advisor)

Oliver ‘Oli’ Hamilton (Advisor)

Season 1 is set to premiere on Netflix on May 22. It’s unclear whether or not the full season will be released at once or if episodes will premiere weekly.