Dorinda Medley reveals she was paid $5k for an hour and a half of appearance

Real Housewives of New York City star, Dorinda Medley, opened up about some side hustles she has been taking up – and one of them paid her a hefty $5,000.

The Bravo Housewife joined the franchise in 2015 with Season 7, and stayed on the show for eight seasons. She might not be part of RHONY but the Housewife remains within the franchise legacy.

Dorinda, along with costar, Sonja Morgan, gave an exclusive interview to TooFab where the two revealed their thoughts on the new RHONY cast, their ‘legacy’ title on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and what other projects they are working on.

Bravo The cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

The two Housewives were asked about the cameos they were making on the show and other side gigs they had been doing so far. They were also asked about how important those side gigs were to them after not being part of the RHONY cast.

Sonja expressed how the two are always booked and busy. She said, “So I continued with the Sonja In the City tour, Dorinda and I both go on appearances constantly. We both sell our Amazon merch and our T-shirts and Luann has her cabaret, Dorinda’s selling her bourbon like nobody’s business.”

She also expressed how she looks up to Dorinda as work inspiration. “She just had a tour at Bluestone and I’m selling Sonia Sangria pretty well, but I’m getting some tips from Dorinda. I can always count on her, you know!”

Dorinda Medley’s side gigs

Dorinda revealed that she simply loves to work and is not an ‘idle’ person. She said, “You have to remember, Sonja, myself, Luann, Ramona, we didn’t grow up rich. I started working when I was 14. I like the hustle, I like the work.”

Dorinda then revealed how she would never miss out on an opportunity to make good money. She said, “I love making money. I mean, I did it the other night. Someone’s like, ‘We’ll give you $5,000 to show up at our tiny store in Lexington, we’re doing a pajama party for an hour and a half.’ Sure, why not?!”

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy will air on December 14. Stay updated with our reality TV coverage for all the latest scoop.