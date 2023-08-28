Daisy Kelliher spills unaired Below Deck secret after Down Under sexual misconduct drama

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has publicly commented on the misconduct that’s been going around the franchise.

At first, it seemed as though Below Deck Down Under was the only show currently under fire for sexual misconduct. Two crew members were fired back to back for crossing the romantic line with their fellow co-stars. Yet, it seems like the franchise is still in some hot water.

A new allegation has been made against Sailing Yacht’s First Mate Gary King. Samantha Suarez, a makeup artist for the show, claims that he forced himself on her during Season 4 filming.

And now, his co-star and former flame Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher, has something to say about misconduct.

What did Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher say about misconduct?

On August 25, Daisy spoke with US Sun about all of the misconduct going around in the franchise. And apparently, it doesn’t come as a surprise to her at all.

“I’ve seen it happen in my season when production has stepped in. It can be because arguments have got heated or someone’s too drunk. It happens all the time it just doesn’t get aired,” She said.

The reality TV star went on to applaud the producers for stepping in and preventing horrible situations from happening.

“They’re humans at the end of the day, they have a moral compass, and they’re definitely there for us. Safety is the number one priority for most industries, as it is for them and us.” Daisy said.

It seems as though filming for Season 5 of Sailing Yacht is already on the way but, Gary’s allegation and his response might put a riff in the plan.

