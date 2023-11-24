Brand releases bizarre new curry flavored lip-balm

An Indian food brand has revealed the release of a bizarre new curry-flavored lip balm that will be available for spice lovers to purchase.

Tasty bite is an Indian-based food company who are known for their ready meals. These typically come packed in microwavable containers that are ready within minutes.

They boast some of the most popular Indian dishes, including Chickpea Tikka Masala, as well as Chana Masala, and Bombay Potatoes.

The slogan on their website reads: “Spice up your daily routine by taking your taste buds on a journey to India with a convenient, tasty and healthy meal.”

They announced in November 2023 that they would be moving their ventures further than the food industry, with a spokesperson stating, “Our delicious ready-to-heat entrees, rice, and sauces are ready in minutes — and now, even your daily lip balm application can instantly add a little (or a lot of) spice to your day.”

These can be bought via TastyBite.com/SpiceBalm, for $4.99 each.

Which curry flavors are included in new lip-balm?

The lip balm products will be made from organic beeswax, as well as cocoa butter, coconut oil, sunflower oil, and edible items such as curry.

The flavors include:

Vindaloo Spice Balm – For all of the spice lovers in your life, this balm is reminiscent of the flavor and scent of vindaloo. It’s tangy and bold, with plenty of heat.

Tikka Masala Spice Balm – This balm is perfect for those who enjoy the mild, warming flavors of Tikka Masala.

Hot & Spicy Balm – By far the hottest of the bunch, this balm is packed full of chilli peppers.

These items are limited edition, so who knows how long they’ll be available.

Another bizarre food-based item went viral in November, as Baskin-Robbins announced they’d be releasing a turkey dinner-inspired ice cream flavor.