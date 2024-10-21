FTC finally enacts rule that makes viewbotting illegal

The FTC has finally enacted its new rule that bans “fake social media indicators,” including viewbotting systems that are often seen on streaming platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Kick.

Back in August 2024, the FTC revealed a new ruling to combat a handful of issues with online shopping and social media.

The ruling seeks to combat fake AI-generated reviews on shopping sites like Amazon and Walmart, suppression of negative reviews, and “misuse of fake social media indicators.”

Article continues after ad

The Federal Trade Commission explained the social media indicator rule in its initial press release. “The final rule prohibits anyone from selling or buying fake indicators of social media influence, such as followers or views generated by a bot or hijacked account,” it reads.

It also states that the ruling is limited to situations where the buyer knew or should have known that the views or followers were fake and that they misrepresented the buyer’s influence or importance.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

FTC Chair Lina Khan announced that the rule went into effect on Monday, October 21, officially banning viewbotting across streaming platforms.

Inflating your views or followers on social media and streaming platforms like Twitch, Kick, and YouTube, is commonly known as “viewbotting,” and is a hot topic amongst members of the community.

Allegations of viewbotting are often thrown at the biggest creators on all three streaming platforms, causing many to speak out against it.

Shortly after rebooting FaZe Clan in April 2024, CEO Ricky Banks had to hit out at claims the organization was using the tactic to make themselves look better.

Article continues after ad

“The fact any of y’all think the boys are view botting just shows the kinda motion FaZe got right now. I’m here to assure you guys they’re not. Just the homies cracking off, grinding, having fun. With love always,” he said in a post on X.

This isn’t the only major FTC rule that creators have to follow across social media. When making posts to promote a company after getting paid, better known as brand deals, influencers must make it clear that the post is an ad, whether through a hashtag or saying it directly in a post.

Article continues after ad