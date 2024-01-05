The Golden Wedding fans unhappy with “tacky” ceremony

Despite the couple sharing their nuptials surrounded by loved ones, fans at home are calling Gerry and Theresa Turner’s wedding “tacky.”

The Golden Wedding between Gerry, 72, and Theresa Turner, 70, took place in front of millions of people on January 4 on ABC.

As they said their nuptials with loved ones nearby, including former The Golden Bachelor contestants, Gerry and Theresa shed tears of joy for their second chance at love.

Though guests seemed to have enjoyed their time, fans at home think the entire ceremony was a tacky Bachelor Nation reunion.

Instagram: goldenbachabc Former contestant of The Golden Bachelor, Susan Noles, officiating Gerry and Theresa’s wedding.

Fan calls The Golden Wedding “a Las Vegas wedding on crack”

The two-hour wedding between Gerry and Theresa began with familiar guests from Bachelor Nation coming together to celebrate the beginning of Gerry and Theresa’s life together.

As the night continued, viewers saw former The Golden Bachelor contestant, Susan Noles, give a heartfelt speech before the vows as she officiated, a wedding proposal between two The Bachelor Alums, a bride’s wardrobe malfunction, and many, many happy tears.

However, despite the apparent love surrounding the bride and groom, fans at home were unhappy with the entire ceremony, calling it “tacky.”

Not only that, but fans called out Braydon Bowers from Season 20 of The Bachelorette for proposing to Christina Mandrell from Season 27 of The Bachelor.

Fans took to Reddit to express their disapproval, saying, “Nooo, you don’t propose at people’s weddings. This is so cringy.”

Someone else added, “That was also so awkward, like who wants a rushed and crowded proposal like that?”

Another fan critiqued the production, saying, “This doesn’t feel like Gerry & Theresa’s wedding. This feels like an excuse for the Bachelor producers to put together one big Bach Nation reunion under the guise of a wedding.”

One fan even went as far as calling The Golden Wedding a “Las Vegas wedding on crack.”

Though the ceremony didn’t live up to the hype of what fans had expected, Gerry and Theresa were happier than ever as they began the rest of their lives together.

If you missed it, The Golden Wedding is available to stream on Hulu.