Bethenny Frankel says Rachel Leviss should hold out after being VPR’s “punching bag”

Bethenny Frankel advises Rachel Leviss to take care of herself and her Vanderpump Rules Contract.

With the ongoing Scandoval still taking precedence, RHONY’s Bethenny Frankel shared her thoughts and encouraged Vanderpump Rules’ Rachel Leviss to reform her contract and take care of herself mentally.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 was nothing short of one of the most drama-filled seasons yet, with BravoTV executive Andy Cohen regarding its final reunion as a “cut to the core” finale.

For most of Season 10, fans saw Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix together in their longtime relationship — but when filming wrapped, things took a turn for the worse, as Sandoval was found to have cheated on Madix with Rachel Leviss.

Though it takes two to tango (and tango they did), what would be known as the ‘Scandoval’ would soon all be blamed on predominantly one person — Leviss.

Now, BravoTV personalities like RHONY’s Bethenny Frankel are speaking out, advising Leviss to negotiate a new contract while also putting her mental health first.

Instagram: raquelleviss Rachel Leviss and Tom Sandoval

Frankel encourages Leviss to stop filming and negotiate her contract

After what seemed like a story that would never end, the Scandoval drama has continued. And with the Vanderpump cast having recently gone to Lake Tahoe to film Season 11, bravolebrities like Frankel are weighing in on Leviss’ absence from the group trip.

With multiple Seasons on RHONY, Frankel is no stranger to drama breaking apart both individuals and the show they’re on, saying, “She’s not the first person in the world that’s had an affair.”

Frankel continued to compare Leviss to Erika Jayne of RHOBH, who was hit with accusations of fraud and embezzlement, saying, “So, the girl was a punching bag for everybody on every talk show in the entertainment industry.”

Continuing, “She should not be shooting. She should be negotiating a contract that says … ‘I got dragged through the streets and I was abused mentally.’ That is a good example of what reality television is about, that’s a perfect example.”

Frankel further suggested that if Leviss, who was just released from two months in a mental health facility, can’t contain her mental health, she should not return to the show, saying, “The drug is too strong, the drug of the game. The drug of the relevance, the drug of the money.”

Though it is unclear if Vanderpump fans will see Leviss in Season 11, the statement she made to Instagram before being admitted to inpatient services does indicate that she is going to prioritize her health, as she stated, “I need to take care of my health, work on self-growth and take time to be ok with being alone.”

Fans, however, can grab their pumptinis and get ready for Season 11, because filming is still in session with or without Leviss.