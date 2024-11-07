Why Ruby Franke’s daughter is slamming “trash” Lifetime movie

The new Lifetime movie, Mormon Mom Gone Wrong, focuses on the crimes of the YouTube vlogger Ruby Franke – but her daughter Shari Franke is now telling people to avoid the “trash” film.

Even before her arrest, Ruby Franke had come under scrutiny for promoting her children’s most private moments on their family YouTube channel 8 Passengers. But this was just the tip of the iceberg.

When her 12-year-old son climbed out of a window to escape and ask for help in August 2023, police uncovered years of extreme abuse at the hands of both Ruby and her business associate, Jodi Hildebrandt.

Earlier this year, both Ruby and Jodi were sentenced to four consecutive prison terms of one to 15 years, meaning both could spend up to 30 years behind bars on charges of aggravated child abuse.

The case has highlighted the need for stricter protections in place for children of family vloggers, something Ruby’s oldest daughter Shari Franke has been advocating for since her mother’s incarceration.

Although it’s become the subject of numerous true crime documentaries, Lifetime has dramatized the case for Mormon Mom Gone Wrong, which dropped less than a year after the momfluencer was locked up.

Shari has since slammed the new movie, writing on an Instagram Story, “I saw the trailer suddenly in class and had an anxiety attack. None of us were contacted about the movie.

“None of the proceeds are going to the kids. This movie is trash and only hurts my siblings more. Please do not support this movie.”

She has also been calling out those involved in the film. In response to a post about Mormon Mom Gone Wrong by Ruby actress Emilie Ullerup, Shari commented, “You are so wrong for this. Leave us alone! DON’T AIR THIS MOVIE.”

Last month, Shari, the only Franke child who has gone public, appeared at the Utah House of Representatives to appeal to lawmakers for stronger protections against child exploitation within the vlogging industry.

Using her experiences to show the damaging impact it has on the kids of family influencers, Shari said, “It is more than just filming your family life and putting it online. It is a full-time job, with employees, business credit cards, managers, and marketing strategies.”

“Some of our most popular videos were when my eyebrow was accidentally waxed off, and the whole world saw a crying teenager who just wanted to mourn in private,” she added.

“Or the time I was violently ill, and got the leading role in the video for that day. My friends became scarce because dates would be filmed and none of my friends wanted to be on camera.”

Despite 8 Passengers being the family’s main source of income, Shari described how she and her siblings were bribed with a “$100 shopping spree” or “family vacation” in return for shooting embarrassing moments.

“If I could go back and do it all again, I’d rather have an empty bank account now and not have my childhood plastered all over the internet,” she said. “No amount of money I received has made what I’ve experienced worth it.”

