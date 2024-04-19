Below Deck’s Sunny warns Dylan to “stay in your lane” after getting promoted over him

Sunny Marquis called out Dylan Piérre De Villiers after she found out he talked about her Lead Deckhand promotion to other crew members on Below Deck Season 11.

Sunny Marquis was promoted to Lead Deckhand on Below Deck Season 11, and Dylan Piérre De Villiers was offended by Ben Willoughby’s decision. The deckhand claimed that he picked her because of their boatmance.

In a clip from the upcoming episode of Below Deck airing on April 22, Sunny was upset when she heard that Dylan was talking negatively about her new position behind her back.

“I gotta chat to Dylan underpants this morning, ’cause he’s just telling people things like, ‘Oh Sunny got Lead Deckhand because she’s f*cking Ben,'” Ben said to Sunny, while throwing shade at Dylan.

“Oh, is that what he’s saying? Awesome,” Sunny sarcastically responded to Ben. “What a way to start the day.”

“Dylan needs to take a seat. Ben and I had a relationship before he became the Bosun. And it’s not just the Bosun’s decision, it’s the captain’s. If the captain agrees, then stay in your lane,” she explained in her confessional.

Even though Sunny’s Lead Deckhand promotion was controversial for the crew, Ben justified his decision on social media by saying that he gave her the job based on character, not experience.

Dylan is planning to have a conversation with Ben to clear up any confusion about what he said, and hopefully the crew members can work things out.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.