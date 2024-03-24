Who is Below Deck’s Pierre De Villiers? Meet the Season 11 Deckhand

Out goes Bosun Jared Woodin and in comes Deckhand Pierre De Villiers, making his Below Deck debut in Season 11.

While the first few episodes of the eleventh season had zero firings, this all changed in Episode 7.

Two crew members left the boat, with Stewardess Cat Baugh voluntarily leaving due to personal reasons and Bosun Jared Woodin getting terminated by Captain Kerry Titheradge for his behavior with the rest of the cast.

Jared has since been replaced by Ben Willoughby, who was the Lead Deckhand on the yacht before this promotion and was a Deckhand in the previous season. Still, because of Cat’s tearful exit the crew was still one member down. This is where Dylan comes in.

Bravo The new Bosun Ben from Season 11

Making his debut in Episode 8 of Season 11, Dylan Pierre De Villiers is a Deckhand and will be working under the orders of Ben.

Most of the female crew were attracted to Dylan right away, specifically Sunny and Barbie, which might cause some tension since Sunny has already taken a liking to Dylan’s superior, Ben.

Judging by his Q&A with Bravo, yachting is not Dylan’s only special skill.

“I can do some really cool kicks (did kickboxing for 6 years), I know how to connect with people, I can fix anything mechanical — just show me once. I can drive boats and cars quite well,” he told the network.

The new deckhand might not help improve the overall running of the charters since there is still one less Stewardess and now a larger deckhand team than usual.

Nonetheless, viewers will soon see if Dylan works well with the rest of the group, if he forms any boatmances in the process, and if he ends up being the next person off the yacht.