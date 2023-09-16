Below Deck’s Katie Flood flirts with VPR star Tom Schwartz in Winter House Season 3

Tom Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules is moving on from Katie Maloney with Katie Flood from Below Deck Mediterranean.

Winter House Season 3 is officially coming to our screens in a matter of weeks. Not only does the cast feature stars of Summer House, but several stars from other Bravo reality TV shows are set to make an appearance.

For instance, Tom Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules Season 10 is joining the cast.

This season will spotlight his life after his divorce from his co-star Katie Maloney. They were together for a total of 12 years and spent five of those as a married couple.

While it was assumed that this would show him navigating the single life, it seems as though he already has his eyes set on another woman. And ironically, her name is also Katie.

Is Vanderpump Rules’ Tom dating Below Deck’s Katie?

On September 13, the official trailer for the third season was released on the Bravo YouTube channel.

In it, Tom is getting to know Katie Flood from Below Deck Mediterranean. And no, not in a friendly way.

“Katie’s so hot but I could never hook up with someone named Katie. This is the universe f***ing with me. It’s a good joke. It’s a good joke,” he says in the clip.

His heart eyes aren’t one-sided either. Katie also admitted in the trailer that “I’m finding myself attracted to Tom.”

Maybe they are going to become the next reality TV couple. Maybe Katie will end up being featured in Vanderpump Rules. Only time will tell. Season 3 of Winter House is set to premiere on October 24.

