Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4: The highest & lowest charter tips

Want to know the tips each charter guest gave from Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht? We’ve got the info right here.

Aside from all of the romantic drama that ensued, Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht featured a hard-working crew.

After all of that effort making sure that every charter guest is satisfied with their experience, tips are greatly appreciated.

Season 4 had a great total of tips, but how much did each charter pay individually?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4: Who gave the lowest tip?

The lowest tip given was from Charter 5/Episode 9. The reason for such a lower-than-normal bonus probably had to do with allegations of stealing directed toward the crew.

Specifically, the charter guests claimed that someone in the crew stole someone’s diamond earrings and necklace. Eventually, the missing jewelry was found in their own cabin. Despite it simply being a misunderstanding, the confusion made their tip pretty justifiable.

The overall tip given at the end of their charter was $13,000. That doesn’t sound bad. Well…not until you hear the highest tip.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4: Who gave the highest tip?

The highest tip given was from Charter 8/Episodes 14&15. Fans instantly recognized the guests from their charter in Season 8 of Below Deck.

Maybe it’s because the crew could prepare by watching how the guests were in Season 8, so the guests were completely satisfied with their trip.

So much so that they came together and gave a $30,000 tip, which is over twice the amount of the lowest tip of the season.

Nevertheless, the Season 4 crew made a pretty penny for all of their hard work. Want to re-watch the season? We’ve got you covered! With Express VPN you can watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht from anywhere at anytime.

