Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King flirts with married Project Runway designer

Gary King Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King has returned to his womanizer ways. This time, he did it while on an episode of Project Runway.

The anticipated Below Deck crossover has finally arrived. An episode of Season 20 of Project Runway: All Stars brought together some of the most iconic crew members of the franchise.

The lineup included everyone from Down Under’s Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott, to Sailing Yacht’s First Mate Gary King.

Speaking of Gary, he is known for his very flirtatious actions – especially during Season 4’s infamous love triangle. Just because he was not Below Deck, doesn’t mean he held back from making his usual moves.

Who did Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King flirt with?

During Episode 9, the fashion designers were allowed to go out to a bar with the Below Deck crew and have some fun.

Gary was seen flirting with designer Anna Zhou the entire time. At one point he even said, “You’re so cute, you know that?”

The reality TV star deciding to flirt wasn’t the problem. It’s the fact that Anna is a married woman.

NBC Universal confirmed to PEOPLE Magazine that not only is she married, but she also has a child.

On a totally unrelated note, she was eliminated from the competition for her work during the Below Deck challenge.

Between Anna Z and Sailing Yacht Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher, who knows who Gary is going to go after next? Hopefully, he will stop going after people in a way that distracts them from their work.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.