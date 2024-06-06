Below Deck’s Captain Lee slams Captain Sandy’s “never wake the chef” comment

Captain Lee Rosbach reacted to Captain Sandy Yawn’s advice not to wake the chef on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9.

On the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 premiere on June 3, second stew Elena Dubaich woke Chef Johnathan Shillingford when the charter guests wanted food late at night and she needed his help.

In the upcoming episode airing on June 10, Captain Sandy Yawn tells her to “never wake the chef” during the crew’s tip meeting when she found out what happened.

After watching the show, a Below Deck fan on X wanted to know how Captain Lee Rosbach would’ve handled the situation and asked for his opinion.

Article continues after ad

“Captain Lee, is it true ‘Never Wake The Chef?’ You, Sir, are our ‘go to’ on all things ‘superyacht’ We love you, Captain Lee!” the fan posted on June 4.

The captain replied a day later saying, “If the guests want it and the stews can’t handle it, of course you wake the chef. So to answer in short, No it’s not true, at least not on my boat.”

Article continues after ad

Bravo Captain Lee disagreed with Captain Sandy Yawn’s management style.

Although Captain Lee believed his response was valid, this could be yet another shot at his fellow Below Deck star, since they’ve made it clear that they’re not friends.

Article continues after ad

Captain Sandy stepped in for Captain Lee while he was on medical leave on Below Deck Season 10, but he was upset when she fired two of the stews when he was away without his knowledge.

Because the captains are in a feud, it’s not surprising to fans that Captain Lee disagrees with Captain Sandy’s rule to “never wake the chef” due to their opposing management styles on the boat.

Viewers might be wondering if things would’ve gone differently on Below Deck Med had Captain Lee been in charge instead of Captain Sandy.