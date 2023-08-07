Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate: Watchlist, release date & more

Here is everything you need to know about Bravo’s Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, including the release date.

Below Deck fans, get ready for a brand-new series. It was announced that Captain Lee Rosbach and Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain are getting their own show.

It’s been a minute since they’ve been on our screens. Captain Lee was not invited back for Season 11 of Below Deck and Kate left the series after Season 7.

In this new series, they aren’t going to be doing any of their traditional yachting work. Instead, they are playing the role of fans. Reality TV fans to be exact.

Here is everything you need to know about their show, Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate.

What is the format for Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate?

In this show, the two iconic crew members are going to be watching some of Bravo’s most popular reality TV shows and giving their opinions.

The format is very similar to the Galley Talk segment Kate used to do with her former co-stars.

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate: What are they watching?

According to BravoTV, the watchlist for the show is going to be:

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Season 17)

Below Deck Down Under (Season 2)

The Real Housewives of Miami (Season 5)

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake

The Real Housewives of New York City (Season 16)

Project Runway (Season 20)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (Season 3)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Season 15)

The teaser also suggests that they will briefly discuss the ‘Scandoval’ from Vanderpump Rules Season 10.

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate: What is the release date?

The show is set to premiere on August 14. It has not been announced whether or not it is supposed to be a seasonal show or a limited series.

Because it is a Bravo show, it will be available to watch on Bravo. Bravo has a free streaming service where you will have access to stream the series.

To stay updated on the show and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.