Below Deck primary charter guest gives rare footage into the BTS of filming show

Erica Handel
Alex and Paris Below DeckInstagram: alexptaylor1

A primary charter guest on Below Deck Season 11 filmed rare behind the scenes footage that documented his group’s experience on the St. David.

There are many behind the scenes secrets while filming Below Deck, but only the crew members and charter guests know about what really goes on off-camera.

Primary charter guest Alex Taylor, who will make his debut in the April 29 episode, shared a video giving an inside look at his Below Deck experience on Instagram.

When Alex’s group approached the St. David on a small tender boat, the camera crew were packed right alongside the guests, which isn’t usually seen on the show.

The boat was transformed into the North Pole for a Christmas-themed party as they entered, and they were greeted by the crew members wearing reindeer headbands and handing out welcome drinks. Stew Paris Field was even dressed as an elf.

Alex also gave a glimpse into the cuisine on board, which included Feast of the Seven Fishes hors d’oeuvres and a cannoli for dessert, using chocolate from one of their favorite excursions on land.

Stew Barbie Pascual created a detailed Christmas tablescape for dinner service, with additional decor surrounding the interior of the boat.

Alex praised the crew for their “attention to detail” in the post, and hinted that he would share more videos and photos of his trip. The primary and his group seemed to have a great time on the boat and were satisfied with their experience.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Erica Handel

Erica Handel is a Reality TV Writer at Dexerto. Her favorite reality shows are Below Deck, The Kardashians, Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, and the Real Housewives franchise. She attended BravoCon and a taping of Watch What Happens Live and has even met a few Bravo stars in person. You can contact Erica at: erica.handel@dexerto.com

