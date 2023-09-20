Below Deck star Aesha Scott seemingly confirms Katie Flood and Tom Schwartz romance

Aesha Scott from Below Deck Down Under is leaving the yacht and taking a snow vacation in Winter House Season 3.

Season 3 of Winter House has not come out yet, but fans of the series are already eager for it to arrive.

Not only are several cast members from the Below Deck franchise set to arrive, but a romance has already been spoiled.

The official trailer for Season 3 teased that Below Deck Mediterranean’s Katie Flood and Tom Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules hit it off.

And that’s apparently not all that viewers can look forward to. A Below Deck Down Under star is also making her way to the vacation.

Is Aesha Scott going to be in Winter House Season 3?

On September 18, Aesha appeared on Watch What Happens Live!, alongside Captain Jason Chambers.

It was during their segment that Aesha confirmed she would be making an appearance in Season 3 of Winter House.

She said, “Well, I think what was so cool was that I’d worked with Malia and I think I’d messaged with Katie, but we hadn’t actually met in real life before. And so to spend that time with Katie was really awesome for me.”

The reality TV star also hinted at Katie’s romance with Tom Schwartz.

Aesha shared the following: “I guess my tease is that Katie might have done some freaky things nearby when I was there.”

With this season coming out soon, and her recent spotting filming Below Deck Mediterranean, Aesha is always booked and busy.

Season 3 is set to premiere on October 24. Make sure you get caught up and watch the first two seasons on Peacock.

To stay updated on Below Deck and Winter House, make sure to check our page here.