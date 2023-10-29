Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach reveals Bravo’s verdict on him “calling out” stars on podcast

Captain Lee Rosbach has moved on from his role on Below Deck to a messy podcast that Bravo doesn’t always support.

Captain Lee Rosbach is known for having no filter if you didn’t know that already. The OG Below Deck captain has always been no-nonsense with his crew and wasn’t afraid to show that while on-screen.

But now that Bravo asked him not to return to the landmark series for Season 11, all bets are off. He’s now the host of a podcast called Salty with Captain Lee, where he consistently roasts the world of reality TV, especially when it comes to the shows owned by the network.

From calling out Captain Sandy for her leadership work on Mediterranean Season 8, to releasing unexpected info about the Summer House breakup between Carl and Lindsay, he is not holding back.

Yet, since he is still affiliated with Bravo through the show Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, the network is not always on board with his big mouth.

Instagram: captain_lee_rosbach

What did Below Deck’s Captain Lee say about Bravo?

On October 27, Lee was a guest on the Le Batard & Friends’ STUpodity podcast.

During his segment, he addressed how Bravo responds to his no-filter comments and “calling out” Bravolebrities.

He said, “Sometimes they’ll tell me “You might want to pull back a little bit on that last statement” or something like that. But, for the most part, they pretty much give me free rein. And I don’t ever go somewhere where I’m spreading a malicious rumor, I don’t want to hurt anybody.”

Captain Lee officially launched his messy podcast back in September 2023. And since Bravo clearly doesn’t seem to be extremely upset by his comments, there are no signs of him stopping it anytime soon.

To stay updated on Below Deck and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.