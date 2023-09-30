Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason reveals current relationship status

Captain Jason Chambers, a fan favorite from Bravo’s Below Deck Down Under Season 2, just disclosed whether or not he’s single.

When people think about Below Deck Down Under, one of the first words that probably comes to mind is romance. And they aren’t wrong.

There were several different boatmances formed during Season 2 alone. From Jaimee and Culver getting cozy with each other to Joao and Tzarina exploring a romance of their own, love was certainly in the air.

Besides already-taken Aesha Scott, Captain Jason Chambers was one of the only crew members who also didn’t engage in the flirting. After welcoming a daughter with his ex, Fuschia Quinn, over five years ago, he hasn’t been extremely vocal about his love life. Well, until now.

Who is Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason dating?

On September 29, Jason spoke with US Weekly about how he is getting on in the dating world. And it’s good news for the ladies who have a crush on him.

He said, “I’m getting too old, but I’m letting it happen organically. I’m not out there dating. I haven’t got time to date. If something pops up [then] something pops up. Hopefully it pops up soon.”

The reality TV star also went on to surprisingly share that he isn’t opposed to forming a relationship on screen.

Jason said, “I don’t think you can rule it out because don’t we all need a bit of love? We all need a little bit of romance.”

If Down Under gets picked up for a third season, maybe this will be Jason’s chance to have a show romance of his own for a change. Only time will tell.

To stay updated on Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.