Below Deck Season 10 cast to appear on Project Runway All Stars

The Below Deck Season 10 cast is about to make a very unexpected cameo in the next season of Project Runway.

Ever since Season 10 of Below Deck wrapped back in March, franchise fans have been craving the return of the original series.

But, while Season 11 is not expected to be released for another few months, it was just revealed that the cast is going to make a comeback.

However, it won’t be on another Below Deck series like Below Deck Sailing Yacht or Below Deck Mediterranean, but on an entirely different TV show.

Is the Below Deck cast coming to Project Runway?

Yesterday, Bravo shared the official trailer of Project Runway Season 20, which included a few familiar faces.

The entire crew of Below Deck Season 10 was featured, including Captain Sandy. Even Captain Lee was shown in the trailer, who is not returning for the upcoming season. He was introduced as ‘The stud of the sea, Captain Lee’ by Project Runway’s Christian Siriano.

Apparently, there will be a Below Deck-themed challenge where the fashion designers will be assigned to update the look of one of the crew members.

Below Deck and Project Runway is an unexpected crossover, but should be very entertaining for both sets of fans to watch and enjoy. The season is set to premiere on June 15th. This will be the first time any Below Deck crew will be featured on the fashion competition show.

Also, it was later reported that Kate Chastain from Below Deck will also be a guest judge this season. Most likely, she will be judging during the Below Deck challenge.

Season 11 of Below Deck is expected to be released later this year or early in 2024. To stay updated on all things Below Deck and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.