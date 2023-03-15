Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4: Premiere date, cast, trailer, more

The newest season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is quickly approaching from the horizon, with fans eager to see what’s in store for Season 4.

Just days after captain Glenn Shephard teased Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s fourth season, a new trailer has given fans all the information they need about what could be in store for them.

With some new faces added to those returning members of the crew and a season that promises some (literal) turbulence, fans should be excited for what is to come.

Here is everything we know about Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 4.

According to Bravo, Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will premiere on Monday, April 10 at 8 PM ET/7PM CT. Episodes will be available to stream the day after they air on Peacock and new episodes will come out weekly (with some interruptions to the schedule).

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4: Who is on the cast?

Captain Glenn Shephard returns for his fourth season as the skipper of the Parsifal III. He is joined by several returning crew members from Season 3 including:

Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher

First Mate Gary King

Chief Engineer Colin MacRae

The crew will also include the following new members:

Chef Ilesha Dell

Steward Lucy Edmunds

Steward Mads Herrera

Deckhand Chase Lemacks

Deckhand Alex Propson

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4: Is there a trailer?

The first trailer for Season 4 was released on March 15, 2023 and can be seen below.

The trailer gives viewers a look at all the crew members and shows some of the tribulations that they will encounter this season, including love triangles, dysfunction with guests, and technical issues that could leave the Parsifal III not seaworthy.

