Below Deck Med’s Tumi Mhlongo says Season 8 has multiple love triangles

Below Deck Mediterranean’s new Chief Stewardess Tumi Mhlongo just hinted at some major romance drama for Season 8.

The Below Deck franchise has definitely had its fair share of love triangles. Gary, Daisy, and Colin all got romantically involved in Season 4 of Sailing Yacht. Season 2 of Down Under spotlighted a messy triangle between Tzarina, Culver, and Jaimee.

The point is that there is always room for more, and Below Deck Med Season 8 is giving it to us.

According to the new Chief Stewardess Tumi Mhlongo, who fans know and love from the premiere season of Down Under, there is a lot of romance to expect from this highly-anticipated season.

What did Tumi say about Season 8 of Below Deck Med?

On September 22, Tumi spoke with TV Insider about Season 8 and teased some of the romance viewers can expect.

She said, “Definitely love triangles. You’re definitely going to see a lot of hookups, but I’m not included. Let’s put that out there. For me, I’m lucky because I’m not attracted to anyone who works on a boat.”

The reality TV star went on to say that when it comes to work, she does not mix business with pleasure.

Tumi said, “I just know when I’m going on a boat, I’m going there for work. That’s the only thing I’m focused on. I guess that’s how I avoid it. I don’t want distractions. Some people do get involved. You do you, if that’s what you want.”

Fans will soon find out who will be getting romantically involved with each other. Season 8 is set to premiere on September 25, 2023 on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

