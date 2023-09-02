Below Deck Med fans delighted as Tumi comes back with other returning stars

Fans of Below Deck Med just shared their honest reactions to the cast of Season 8, and they are all rooting for Tumi.

The Season 8 trailer for Below Deck Mediterranean has been released and it already looks as if it’s going to be the best season yet. Not only because the video teases some intense drama, but also because a certain fan-favorite is returning to our screens.

Tumi Mhlongo from Below Deck Down Under Season 2 is coming back to the franchise as the Chief Stewardess.

And she isn’t the only Down Under alum making an appearance. Luka Brunton, who was just introduced as the deckhand replacement for Adam Kodra, is also joining the series.

Do fans like the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 cast?

On September 1, a Reddit thread was started for viewers to share their opinions of the Season 8 cast. And everyone is thrilled to see Tumi making a comeback, especially as the stewardess in charge.

One fan wrote, “So happy Tumi is there! And she does unbelievable tablescapes so I’m sure Sandy will be happy.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Tumi is chief stew I love that!!!!!”

Even though there are some crew members people are excited to see, there are a few returning stars that struck a sour note. Kyle Viljoen and Natalya “Nat” Scudder from Season 7 are also coming back. And fans aren’t pleased.

One fan wrote, “I couldn’t finish last season of Med because of the absolute trainwreck that was the interior. Looks like this season is just going to be a repeat of nasty, combative Kyle, Natalya constantly undermining authority and the two of them arguing amongst themselves. Don’t think I can bring myself to watch this one!”

Drama and a cast that fans are divided on? We can’t wait for Below Deck Med Season 8!

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.