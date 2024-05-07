Below Deck’s Fraser slammed for “inappropriate” Season 11 romance

Below Deck Season 11 saw Fraser hit it off with a charter guest, leading to the pair locking lips in episode 14. However, some viewers aren’t impressed.

Episode 14 in Below Deck’s eleventh season saw things heat up between Fraser and guest Steven, whom the Chief Steward affectionately dubbed his “husband”.

After numerous jokes suggesting Steven would propose at midnight, Barbie brought up the idea that a “New Year’s kiss” would be in order — and Fraser was all on board.

Double-checking with Captain Kerry about the potential of a guest-crew member kiss, Fraser was given the all-clear to go ahead after clarifying the “peck” would be consensual and not fall under sexual assault as the Captain first presumed.

Having been granted permission, it didn’t take long before the two shared a cheeky peck as midnight rolled over. Leaving Fraser with butterflies and openly admitting to wanting more.

When the crew goes out to celebrate after their charter concludes, it’s revealed Fraser has been texting Steven.

Steven wants to see Fraser before his departure the following day, so the Chief Stew invites his charter crush out clubbing after some encouragement from his fellow crewmates. The two hit it off, with plenty of passionate kisses and talk of being “obsessed” with one another.

However, not all viewers were impressed by the boatmance. In a Reddit post discussing episode 14, one user claimed Fraser’s actions were “inappropriate.”

“Why is Frasier celebrated for doing this when Hannah was shamed for texting a guest?” they asked, referencing when Hannah Ferrier was slammed for texting charter guest Jason Ziegler during a previous season of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Another user agreed, writing “Bingo.” Meanwhile, a third theorized the situation was different as Fraser had first asked for permission from Captain Kerry before making his move.

For now, it remains unclear whether the two men’s relationship will continue to develop, though Fraser has already made an appearance on Steven’s Instagram.