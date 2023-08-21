What happened to Below Deck Down Under’s Tumi Mhlongo from Season 1?

Below Deck Down Under’s Tumi Mhlongo was the popular 2nd Stewardess from Season 1 of the show. What happened to her?

To make sure that the charters in Below Deck Down Under run smoothly, a trusty crew of trained yachting professionals is essential.

In the premiere season, one of the main crew members was 2nd Stewardess Tumi Mhlongo.

Slightly under the rank of Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott, Tumi was a crucial part of making sure that everything ran smoothly. She was even dubbed to be a fan-favorite of Season 1 due to being hard-working and having a positive attitude.

Article continues after ad

That being said, when the Season 2 cast was announced, Tumi was nowhere to be found. Where is the former stewardess now? Does she still work in the yachting industry? Here is what we know.

Article continues after ad

What happened to Below Deck Down Under’s Tumi Mhlongo?

According to her Instagram account, Tumi is still living her best life and working in the yachting industry.

She even has her own e-book to help others join the profession called How to Join Yachting: Stewardess Guide.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

As far as Below Deck Down Under goes, she hasn’t publicly revealed why she left the TV show. But, that doesn’t mean that she has alluded to it being for a bad reason either.

Article continues after ad

She reflected on how amazing it was to work with Aesha on the series in an interview with Decider back in 2022.

Tumi said, “I really enjoyed working with Aesha. I’ve worked with pretty difficult and hardheaded Chief Stews before. It was really nice to have like a leader like Aesha who was super relaxed. She makes work fun and lighthearted. Sometimes, we take our jobs too seriously and Aesha really just doesn’t.”

Article continues after ad

Who knows? Maybe Tumi will make her comeback to Below Deck Down Under one day.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.