Below Deck Med fans think Captain Sandy contributes to drama by not stepping in

Fans of Below Deck Med Season 8 are under the impression that Captain Sandy encourages drama between staff.

Fans of Below Deck Med have always been divided over Captain Sandy’s leadership skills. While some viewers are under the impression that the captain is a fantastic leader and has her own unique way of running the ship, others believe she is guilty of instigating drama.

In the current season of Below Deck Med, a few fans have argued that the captain has purposefully held back with the Tumi/Natalya drama to have a juicier plot line on the show. In the past, fans suggested that Captain Sandy cares more about the TV show aspect of Below Deck Med than the professionalism of her crew members.

Does the Below Deck Med star really contribute to the on-screen drama by not stepping in soon enough? Fans of the show weigh in.

Fans accuse Captain Sandy of perpetuating drama on Below Deck Med

On Season 8 of the hit Bravo show, Tumi and Natalya have found themselves tangled up in a heated feud. They have been working together for days now but are still butting heads, with Natalya refusing to put their differences to rest.

Even when Tumi confided in Captain Sandy by telling her about her struggles with Nat, the captain’s response was to wait things out by suggesting Tumi try and play nice with Natalya.

It wasn’t until Tumi and Natalya got into an explosive fight later in the episode that the captain finally intervened.

Some fans noticed the delay in Captain Sandy taking action, suggesting it was done to extend the drama.

“Am I alone in thinking Captain Sandy’s inaction contributes to the staff’s conflicts?” one fan asked in a Below Deck Reddit thread.

A commenter responded to the thread by suggesting that Sandy is too “hands-off” with the drama.

“Sandy contributes to her staff the same way someone is contributing in putting out a forest fire by throwing water with a teaspoon,” they wrote.

Yet another fan defended Sandy, saying that she can’t win. She is either portrayed as too strict by fans or too hands-off. “So is she a micromanager, or is she hands off to a fault?” They asked, “Because she’s criticized for both on here, and that makes no sense.”

Stay tuned for more Below Deck Med on Bravo.