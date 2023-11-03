Natalya Scudder says she “hates” herself after Luka boatmance on Below Deck Med

The kiss Natalya Scudder shared with Luka Brunton could have been the start of something new, but her guilt is definitely serving as a road block.

Natalya Scudder‘s relationship has fans of Below Deck Mediterranean feeling super frustrated and confused. This relationship she’s in is supposed to be polyamorous, but she still feels guilt-ridden for exploring romantic connections with other people.

Plenty of Below Deck fans are even demanding a boyfriend reveal from Natalya since his appearance is still a mystery for now.

Article continues after ad

One thing we do know for sure is that she kissed Luka Brunton while in bed with him on the ship. Her emotional response to that kiss wasn’t a positive one.

Article continues after ad

Natalya Scudder regrets kissing Luka Brunton

In a sneak peek posted to Bravo’s official YouTube channel, Natalya and Luka were cuddled up together in bed on the ship. After sharing a kiss, he climbed out of her quarters around 3:45 AM.

Jack Luby tried to make her feel better about the situation by reminding her that her actions probably only stemmed from the fact that she was really missing her boyfriend.

Article continues after ad

She responded by saying, “I know, but I hate myself.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The comment section is full of people who don’t exactly love the dynamic playing out on screen. One person wrote, “Feels like a slow season. I’ve heard more about Natalya’s open relationship than I care to hear.”

Article continues after ad

Someone else said, “Natalya is such a drama queen!!! She claims to love her boyfriend but every other word is ‘Luka is so hot! I want to hook up with him!’ SMH.”

Article continues after ad

A third person chimed in to say, “NATALYA. Get out of that relationship. Being in a double standard relationship is not good and be honest with yourself. You should have run before it even started.”

Someone else added, “She’s only dated this guy for four months. It looks like as if she think she’s in like years of a relationship. He clearly said he wanted an open relationship, so I’m just not sure why she’s even in an open relationship. Plus she is a drama queen and she creates a lot of drama.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Based on what viewers are saying, most aren’t giving their stamp of approval to her relationship – or the guilty emotions she’s feeling for kissing Luka.