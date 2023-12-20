Below Deck Med fans instantly roast Chef Dave White’s “chatGPT” cookbook

Chef Dave White from Below Deck Med Season 7 just released his debut cookbook and fans absolutely hate it.

It wasn’t until the seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean that Chef Dave White made his reality TV debut, under the orders of Captain Sandy Yawn.

But his journey on the show was soon cut short when he suffered a fairly serious injury after Season 7 wrapped. He has now been replaced by Chef Jack Luby.

Now that he is off of the show, Dave is still being productive and harnessing his culinary talents. In fact, he decided to give his fans insight into his secrets by releasing a cookbook of original recipes titled Salted: A Recipe Book With a Story to Tell.

While it seemed like a great business venture, fans are not exactly thrilled about his latest work.

Do Below Deck Med fans like Chef Dave’s cookbook?

On December 18, Below Deck Med fans took to Reddit to discuss Dave’s cookbook and wasted no time in sharing their overall disapproval, especially with the recipes themselves.

One fan wrote, “The recipes posted below don’t look promising. Nothing you couldn’t find with a quick Google search.”

Another fan chimed in with, “Simple is fine but the recipes available to be seen offer no reason to spend $31, and they are poorly written.”

There was even a Reddit user who went as far as saying the book, “looks like something chatGPT would write tbh.”

Dave hasn’t publicly responded to the backlash as of yet. He also hasn’t revealed whether or not he is planning on returning to the series anytime soon.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.