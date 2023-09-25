When and where is Below Deck Mediterranean Captain Sandy’s wedding?

One of Below Deck’s biggest stars is getting hitched, and with fans looking forward to seeing the wedding, we’ve assembled everything you need to know about the special occasion.

Captain Sandy Yawn of Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean went public with the betrothal earlier this month on social media.

The Captain, 59, announced her engagement on her social media by posting photos of her and Leah with the caption: “It’s official! I asked Leah to marry me, and she said YESSSSS! We are engaged! Stay tuned for the wedding.”

Article continues after ad

Sandy and Leah, who is a gospel singer and aesthetician from Denver, have been together for five years, with Sandy announcing the relationship in May 2019 on Twitter. Before Sandy, Leah was married for 20 years to Ross Shafer, with whom she shares a teenage daughter, Lauren “Lolo” Rae.

Article continues after ad

When is Captain Sandy getting married?

Captain Sandy has previously stated that she and Leah were aiming to get married in February 2024, as that’s also the month she celebrates her birthday.

An exact date is yet to be confirmed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Where is Captain Sandy’s wedding going to take place?

In a recent interview with Hello, Captain Sandy said that she and Leah were hoping to get married in the Florida Keys, a series of tropical islands in the Atlantic Ocean off of the coast of Florida.

She said: “September is her birthday month and that’s when I proposed, so I said we should get married during my birthday month, in February. We want to do it in the Florida Keys, barefoot in the sand.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This makes sense seeing as the couple spend a lot of time in that state, and it has a large sailing community.

For more news and updates on the fan favorites from Below Deck, check out what Kate Chastain has been up to since she left the series.