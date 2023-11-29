Below Deck Med fans compare Luka Brunton to Gary King after he kisses three co-stars

Luka Brunton from Below Deck Med Season 8 might be getting involved in way too many boatmances with his co-stars.

While Luka Brunton has been a fan-favorite in Season 8, viewers are slowly raising their eyebrows at him. When he first arrived on the yacht, he started a relationship with Nat Scudder. But, when her open relationship with a man on land proved to be an obstacle, he rebounded with newcomer Jessika Asai.

Also, it’s important to note that he also shared a kiss with Deckhand Lara Du Preez. He later rewarded her with a promotion to Lead Deckhand.

Needless to say, Luka has successfully been romantically involved with almost every woman on board to the point that viewers are starting to wonder if he’s becoming a walking red flag.

Do Below Deck Med fans like Luka Brunton?

The mid-season trailer only revealed that Luka is still planning on exploring relationships with both Nat and Jessika, possibly simultaneously.

On November 26, Below Deck Med viewers started discussing Luka’s character in Season 8 so far on Reddit and how it looks like it’s heading in the wrong direction.

One fan even went as far as to compare him to Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht. “Luka is like Gary with a conscience. Women love him and he seems to have some self control,” they wrote.

Gary was definitely a ladies’ man on his season, after becoming romantically involved with both Daisy Kelliher and Mads Herrera in Season 4. The reality TV star was also recently accused of sexual assault by a makeup artist on the series.

Luka hasn’t addressed this controversial comparison as of yet.

