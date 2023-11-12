Below Deck Med viewers don’t understand hype around Bosun Luka Brunton

The fanbase for Below Deck Med has plenty of logical reasons for being obsessed with Luka. Here are just a few.

One of the main cast members for Season 8 is Bosun Luka Brunton. This is his first time in the Mediterranean, but he is no newbie when it comes to the Below Deck franchise.

He was a crew member in Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under, working under the orders of Captain Jason Chambers.

He originally arrived at the Med season as a Lead Deckhand, but after the Ruan Irving forged document fiasco, he was promoted to replace Ruan’s role as Bosun.

Season 8 is only a few episodes in and viewers have been raving about Luka since the very beginning.

Why do Below Deck Med fans love Luka Brunton?

On November 10, the Below Deck Reddit thread started discussing the undeniable fanbase love for Luka.

The common consensus is the approval of his leadership skills when it comes to the dynamic team he is in charge of.

One fan wrote, “He’s very chill, doesn’t have a giant ego on deck so isn’t shouting at everyone all the time, and isn’t stirring up drama. He’s also really good at his job – how quickly he worked out how to manage Max was impressive.”

Another fan chimed in, “I really liked the way he responded to Lara, recognizing her talent and work ethic and promoting her. Some men would have felt Threatened but he saw her as the asset she is and gave her development opportunity.”

Needless to say, the majority of viewers find the love for Luka to be perfectly valid. Will he continue to be a fan-favorite by the end of Season 8? Only time will tell.

