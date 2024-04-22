Below Deck Down Under’s Harry soft launches new relationship after Season 2 boatmance

Harry Van Vilet from Below Deck Down Under Season 2 debuted a new relationship on social media after his ongoing boatmance with Margot Sisson.

Harry Van Vilet and Margot Sisson had a boatmance on Below Deck Down Under Season 2 and shared social media posts together, making fans wonder if they’re a couple.

Margot strung Harry along when he admitted he had feelings for her, and they never defined their relationship despite hanging out together outside the show.

However, it looks like the deckhand has moved on from his boatmance with the stew and confirmed that he’s dating a new woman.

Article continues after ad

On Instagram stories, Harry posted a photo of himself with a mystery woman, and they were both wearing Phillies gear. He used a kissing emoji to cover her face and wrote, “By beautiful girlfriend.”

Instagram: harry_van_vliet

While there hasn’t been any other info revealed about the Australian crew member’s new girlfriend, viewers might be shocked that he got into a relationship with another woman from the US.

Article continues after ad

Margot is from Wisconsin, and it’s possible that the Below Deck star has a type and wanted to date someone else from abroad.

Harry is enjoying rooting for an American baseball team and taking part in an activity that his girlfriend is interested in.

Article continues after ad

Even though Below Deck fans wanted Harry and Margot to end up together, he seems happy in his new relationship and will hopefully reveal his new girlfriend’s identity soon.