Below Deck Down Under’s Margot “regrets” indecisive relationship with Harry

Below Deck Down Under’s Margot Sisson has finally apologized to Harry for romantically stringing him along.

Stewardess Margot Sisson has not had the best experience in Below Deck Down Under so far.

For starters, she was the victim of a sexual misconduct attempt from Bosun Luke Jones. And now, she’s in a questionable relationship on the yacht.

Deckhand Harry Van Vilet has his heart set on dating Margot. And while she does seem to like him, she doesn’t exactly like him in that way.

But instead of actually telling him the truth about her feelings, she has been stringing him along this entire time. Her actions have caused all of the viewers to turn on her for not being upfront with Harry. And now, she’s taken to social media to apologize.

Did Below Deck Down Under’s Margot apologize to Harry?

On August 22, Margot talked about her relationship with Harry on Instagram. The reality TV star shared a few photos of the two together and wrote a heartwarming caption.

She wrote, “One of my biggest regrets this season is how off and on I was with Harry. I loved our friendship SO much, sometimes our interactions were what got me through the day.”

In addition to several fans reacting to her message in the comments section, Harry also publicly gave a response.

Harry wrote, “I love you, there is no need for the kind words I was there for you during a difficult time and am still here for you still. You could never ruin the relationship that we have. Love you always.”

This does not mean that their on-camera awkward relationship isn’t over. Viewers will soon see if she continues to keep him in between the friend zone for the rest of the season.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.