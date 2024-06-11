Grey’s Anatomy filming locations: Real places from the TV show

Grey’s Anatomy has rushed us through Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital’s halls for over 15 years, so it’s only right we find out exactly where we’ve been visiting and what filming locations were used.

The medical drama has held our attention through plane crashes, rounds of interns, and countless world-class surgeries. Most of the story happens at Grey Sloan (formerly Seattle Grace), with occasional trips to doctors’ homes, Joe’s Bar, and further afield.

Much of the series is set within the fictional hospital, and Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 will follow suit, with many scenes shot in and around Seattle and Los Angeles.

Whether you’re planning a trip or are curious about where your favorite scenes from the binge-worthy TV show were shot, let’s explore the key Grey’s Anatomy filming locations.

Grey’s Anatomy filming locations

Grey’s Anatomy is filmed primarily on soundstages in Los Angeles, California, and Vancouver, British Columbia.

ABC

As with most long-running network series, most interior filming takes place at a studio.

The inside of the hospital was built specifically for the show so the crew have total control over lighting, foot traffic, and more. Given the nature of hospitals, it would be impossible to shoot for long in a real one.

Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital

Location: Veterans Administration Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, North Hills, Los Angeles, California

ABC

The exterior shots of TV’s most iconic hospital are filmed at the Veterans Administration Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center in LA.

This location provides the recognizable façade of the series’ beating heart. When we go through the doors, we switch to the soundstage.

Considering it’s fake, production does a great job of making the set look like a genuine functioning hospital.

Meredith Grey’s house

Location: 303 W. Comstock Street, Seattle, Washington

ABC

Meredith’s house is a touchstone. It was basically a frat house for the first few seasons of the show, as Meredith, George, Izzy, and other characters moved in and out of its multiple bedrooms.

This is where friendships outside of work were born, where characters spent some steamy nights together, and where the band of interns we met in Season 1 grew into themselves.

Exterior shots are of a real house located in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle.

Joe’s Bar

Location: 72 N. Fair Oaks Avenue, Pasadena, California

ABC

Joe’s Bar, the favorite hangout spot for the doctors post-shift (and the hub of many drunken bad decisions), is a central location for socializing.

While the fictional address is 4397 Northeast Sequoia Avenue, exterior shots of Joe’s were filmed at a real bar elsewhere.

Season 2 scenes were shot at the former McMurphy’s Restaurant & Tavern before a set replicating the bar was built. The real bar later reopened as Der Wolfskopf gastropub, which is located at 72 N. Fair Oaks Avenue.

This cozy and inviting spot has seen numerous friendships and romances develop over the years, and if we were planning a tour, this would be top of our list.

The Space Needle

Location: 400 Broad Street, Seattle, Washington

ABC

While we don’t actually go to the Space Needle in the show, it is one of the most recognizable Grey’s Anatomy filming locations.

It frequently appears in establishing shots to set the scene in Seattle, key art, and title cards.

This landmark is synonymous with the windy city and helps ground the TV show. If you’re in Seattle, don’t miss catching a glimpse of it towering over the skyline.

Gas Works Park

Location: 2101 N. Northlake Way, Seattle, Washington

Gas Works Park, with its stunning view of the Seattle skyline, is featured in Season 14.

Authentic Seattle locations are a hit with fans. One lucky visitor on Instagram shared a video of the crew filming a scene, writing, “When you decide to visit Seattle because you love Grey’s Anatomy and the stars actually happen to be filming scenes there! What a day.”

The scene in question was Alex and Jo visiting a park, near the beginning of their romance. Fittingly, two super fans got engaged there and recreated the famous Derek and Meredith proposal scene.

Kerry Park

Location: 211 W. Highland Drive, Seattle, Washington

ABC

Kerry Park offers one of the most famous views of the Seattle skyline and has been represented multiple times.

You can visit it to experience the views and mull over some poignant moments from the show, though it looks quite different in real life with more residential and industrial buildings surrounding it.

Several important scenes were set here, such as Callie and Arizona’s Season 12 park bench scene following their custody battle.

Season 21 is coming to ABC soon, but you can watch all of Grey’s Anatomy on Disney Plus or check out the Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 release schedule to see if you’ve missed any episodes.

For more, see our lists of TV shows now streaming or the best romantic TV series.