When is The Bachelor Season 28 finale?

The Bachelor Season 28 finale airs tonight on ABC, and Joey Graziadei will give his final rose to one of his two remaining contestants.

Joey Graziadei's journey on The Bachelor Season 28 is finally coming to an end, and he could possibly be proposing to his future wife on the finale.

In the final episode, he will be introducing contestants Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent to his family separately.

The Bachelor Season 28 trailer showed Joey crying during the final rose ceremony, and viewers fill find out what happened when the episode airs.

The Bachelor Season 28 finale airs Monday, March 25 from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

The episode will be available to stream on Hulu the next day, and can also be streamed on FuboTV and DirecTV for viewers who don’t have access to cable.

The “After the Final Rose” special will air live following the finale to give viewers an update about Joey’s current relationship status after The Bachelor.

How to watch The Bachelor Season 28 finale anywhere

