Aesha Scott roasts Harry as Below Deck guests want threesome

Below Deck Down Under Chief Stew Aesha Scott couldn’t help but roast young Deckhand Harry van Vliet after the charter guests said they’d like to have a threesome with him.

Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under has been filled with drama so far and it seems like the heat isn’t going to be going anywhere according to a preview for the next episode.

Deckhand Harry has been lusting after Margot Sisson ever since she set foot on the yacht and despite things getting “complicated” fans have accused the stew of leading the Aussie on.

Luckily for Harry, his unfortunate run with the ladies might be changing as guests in the Episode 12 preview voiced a desire to have a threesome with him – something Aesha Scott couldn’t help but laugh at.

Aesha says Harry “wouldn’t know what to do” in threesome with Below Deck guests

During a 70s-themed dinner onboard the yacht, the guests discussed playing truth or dare with the crew. The group decided that if the crew said “truth” they’d have to reveal which of the guests they would want to hook up with.

However, when it came to dares, one of the guests had another idea, suggesting that Harry would have to have a “one-on-one dance” with Victoria. At that moment, Aesha walked in and couldn’t help but chime in.

“You’re gonna bang Harry?” she joked.

“We can have a threesome!” the guest, Victoria, exclaimed.

Aesha seemed entertained by the idea, “Oh yeah, show the boy some ropes,” she replied, mocking her coworker.

Speaking to the camera shortly thereafter, Aesha kept piling on the deckhand, perplexed by the thought of Harry actually having a ménage à trois and what that would look like.

Bravo Charter guest Victoria pitched a threesome with Harry.

“Can you imagine Harry in a threesome?!” she laughed. “He would not know what to do.”

Interestingly, Aesha actually informed Harry of the guest’s idea and even brought him out, claiming he was going to “start warming up.”

With all the drama on Below Deck Down Under and yet another crewmate possibly being fired soon, this season is looking like it will be one of the most chaotic yet.

Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest Below Deck news as the guests and crew alike continue to rock the boat.