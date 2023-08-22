Below Deck star Aesha Scott reveals unaired warning she gave Laura about behavior

Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott just revealed a major part in the Laura Bileskane firing that wasn’t shown to viewers.

Some of the biggest dramas of Below Deck Down Under Season 2 are centered around sexual misconduct.

One instance, in particular, was when Stewardess Laura Bileskane kept making advances toward Deckhand Adam Kodra without his consent. She was ultimately fired from the boat for her actions.

Apparently, there was a major detail of the situation that was left out of the episode. And it included Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott.

What did Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott reveal?

On August 14, Aesha spoke with Los Angeles Times about the situation between Laura and Adam and, in so doing, revealed a key off-camera detail.

She said, “They couldn’t include a part where I did actually have a conversation with Laura about pulling back a bit [with Adam]. That it goes both ways, and she needs to stop being so inappropriate with Adam. So to watch it and see how far she was pushing it. That was really shocking to me as well.”

The reality TV star wasn’t just applauded for how she was able to take control of the Laura situation. She also ensured Stewardess Margot Sisson’s safety during her sexual misconduct incident with former Bosun Luke Jones. As far as stepping into action, the Chief Stewardess doesn’t really have an explanation.

Aesha said, “I actually couldn’t tell you what put me on edge that night. I just knew coming home in the van, my Spidey senses were tingling. Something was just telling me that something wasn’t quite right.”

If a reunion is greenlit for Season 2, both Laura and Luke are most likely going to return and will have to face their former co-stars. And Aesha is definitely going to have something to say.

