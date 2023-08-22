Below Deck Down Under fans turn on Margot as things get “complicated” with Harry 

Harry and Margot from Below Deck Down Under

Harry and Margot are in an “it’s complicated” relationship on Below Deck Down Under, and fans think Margot needs to end it with the deckhand immediately.

In Season 2 episode 11 of Below Deck Down Under, Harry and Margot finally have “the talk.” After days of being uncertain as to where they stand romantically, Margot finally told Harry about her feelings (or lack thereof) for him. She said that although she mostly sees the deckhand as nothing more than a friend, there are occasional times when she feels a romantic connection as well.

Article continues after ad

Of course, this wishy-washy answer has left Harry more confused than ever. In the episode, he even goes so far as to say he felt “gutted” by his conversation with Margot since he still really likes her.

Article continues after ad

Unsurprisingly, viewers believe Margot is stringing Harry along for not offering him a clear answer, and fans are starting to turn on her.

Below Deck Down Under fans call out Margot for leading Harry on

When the yachting crew was granted a day off by Captain Chambers, all that free time caused things to get messy for the team.

Article continues after ad

Margot began chatting up Joao and Adam, while simultaneously ignoring Harry. Of course, this left Harry in a state of confusion, so he pulled Margot aside to clear things up.

Unfortunately, their conversation only ignited more confusion, because Margot couldn’t give Harry a clear answer over where they stand.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Fans of Below Deck Down Under are now saying Margot would be better off giving Harry a clear-cut answer, and that her lack of communication skills is making her come across as dishonest.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Margot is getting annoying,” one fan wrote on the Below Deck Down Under subreddit. “He asked you straight up do you want to be friends and she’s still confusing him on purpose. I think someone likes the attention and doesn’t want it to stop.”

“Margot likes to keep Harry on the line,” another viewer chimed in. “That’s why she won’t be blunt about how she really feels.”

Another fan suggested that Harry is the one who’s acting irritating since he won’t just move on from Margot. “Harry is a little annoying because I feel like he should just walk away from this whole Margot thing,” they wrote. “Though she should be straight up and say she doesn’t like him like that.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

See what comes of Harry and Margot’s relationship by tuning in to Below Deck Down Under on Bravo.