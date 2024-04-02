90 Day: The Single Life Tell-All host accused of “forcing” two stars to kiss

Tyray Mollett had his first kiss on the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell-All, and fans think host Shaun Robinson forced him to do it.

Tyray Mollett wanted to find love on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, and ended up meeting a girl named Shannon in New Orleans off-camera.

Shannon was introduced on the Tell-All, and host Shaun Robinson asked if Tyray had kissed her yet. However, he was waiting to see how their relationship progressed.

Shaun told Tyray to kiss Shannon in front of the cast and he listened to her, but 90 Day Fiancé fans on X felt it wasn’t right.

Article continues after ad

“Shame on the producers and Shaun for continuing to embarrass and humiliate Tyray!” one fan wrote.

“I did not like them forcing Tyray to kiss Shannon. Let his first kiss not be forced, shame on you Robin and the production crew,” another fan agreed.

“I can’t believe not a single cast member called out everyone else for putting him on the spot and making him uncomfortable with the ‘dating advice’ and ‘strongly encouraged first kiss’ leave this sweetheart alone,” a third fan chimed in.

Article continues after ad

Tyray left the Tell-All couch for a while after the kiss to be alone with Shannon, but fans still weren’t happy about how it played out.

Article continues after ad

He put himself out there on 90 Day: The Single Life, and faced a lot of hardships along the way. Hopefully, his relationship with Shannon will last.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.