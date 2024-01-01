Where to stream 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4-US, UK & more

90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 airs this month. Here’s more information about where to stream the series around the world.

It was recently announced that the popular spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life will return for Season 4. Fan-favorites from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise will continue their love stories for viewers to watch.

90 Day Fiancé cast members Natalie Mordovtseva and Veronica Rodriguez are back from the previous season, along with newcomers Chantel Everett, Tim Malcolm, Debbie Aguero, Tyray Molett, and John McManus, who will make their debuts on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Article continues after ad

90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 premieres on Monday, January 1. Here are the details about where viewers can stream the newest season of the reality show.

Article continues after ad

Where is 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 available to stream?

90 Day: The Single Life debuted on the streaming service Discovery Plus in 2021, and later aired episodes on TLC.

The first three seasons of the show are available to stream in the US and UK on Discovery Plus, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+. The next season will air January 1 on TLC.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to watch 90 Day: The Single Life anywhere

ExpressVPN is a great way to watch your favorite shows from areas that do not otherwise have access.

Here are the steps to get started:

Sign up for ExpressVPN. Connect to 7Plus(AU) or Global TV(CA) Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 49% off yearly subscriptions. ExpressVPN also allows you to stream other popular reality TV shows from anywhere in the world.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

To stay updated on 90 Day: The Single Life and its upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.