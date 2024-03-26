How many episodes is the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell-All?

The 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell-All is currently airing on TLC. Here’s a look at how many episodes viewers can expect to watch.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 is over, and the seven singles reunited with their co-stars, current and former partners, and family members to discuss this season’s storylines at the Tell-All.

The season spanned for 11 episodes, but the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell-All has 5 one-hour episodes, according to IMDb.

Parts 1 and 2 aired on Monday, March 18 and 25, and the remaining three episodes will air consecutively on April 1, 8, and 15 at 8:00 p.m. 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 will take over the time slot on April 22.

This breaks a record in 90 Day Fiancé franchise history, as most Tell-All episodes have three parts. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 previously held the record last year with a four-part Tell-All.

Where stream the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell-All

The 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell-All airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC and TLC Go.

Viewers who don’t have cable can stream the episodes on Discovery Plus, Max, FuboTV, and DirecTV.

How to stream 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell-All anywhere

