90 Day Fiancé’s Loren bashed for getting emotional about leaving kids for surgery

Loren Brovarnik was criticized for being emotional about getting elective plastic surgery and leaving her kids behind for several days on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Loren Brovarnik went under the knife on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 to get her elective “mommy makeover” surgery.

In the May 5 episode, she told her three kids, Shai, Asher, and Ariel, that she was “getting a boo-boo fixed” and would be gone for a few days while she recovered.

When Loren’s kids left the house with her husband Alexei Brovarnik, she became emotional and started crying because she didn’t want leave her family.

Even though she was content with her decision, she felt guilty for not being able to carry them after recovery.

TLC Loren Brovarnik on 90 Day Fiance

On Reddit, 90 Day Fiancé fans slammed Loren for crying about being away from her kids since she chose to get the surgery.

“You don’t get to whine and cry about how sad you are something might happen to you when you’re getting a MOMMY MAKEOVER it’s a choice not a necessity. She is so entitled and her pity parties are ridiculous,” the original poster wrote.

Another fan agreed and said that Loren should’ve waited until the kids were older to get the surgery because it takes months to recover. They believe she should’ve made her kids a priority over her looks.

A third fan showed sympathy for Alex because he’s the one who had to take care of the kids while Loren healed from her surgery since they’re still very young.

He also has to help her empty the drains as the doctor suggested, on top of having a full-time job and doing chores in the house.

Although Loren wanted to get the mommy makeover for herself, fans feel that she’s putting a lot on the line by deciding to get elective plastic surgery.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.