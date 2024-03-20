90 Day Fiancé star Veronica claims that Jamal dumped her via emoji

Veronica Rodriguez is no longer with Jamal Menzies on 90 Day: The Single Life, and he broke up with her in a text message.

Veronica Rodriguez dated Jamal Menzies long-distance on 90 Day: The Single Life, but their relationship had a lot of drama.

Jamal didn’t support Veronica’s close friendship with her ex Tim Malcolm, and even criticized Tim’s parenting.

When Veronica and Jamal went on a double date with Tim and his girlfriend Luisa, Jamal thought it was strange how she constantly defended him.

Veronica had an argument with Jamal before he left to go back to San Diego, and now their relationship doesn’t seem to be in a good place.

Jamal claims Veronica wanted priority over his family

At the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell-All, Veronica and Jamal gave the cast an update on their relationship status.

Veronica reached out to Jamal to ask when he was coming to Charlotte to visit her, and he told her he wasn’t going.

Jamal didn’t text Veronica back for awhile, and when Veronica asked him what was going on, he sent a text that said, “Take care” with a peace sign emoji.

He then explained why he couldn’t travel to see Veronica. “So what happened was literally I told her I couldn’t go because my mom was going through a lot of emotional stuff and you told me, which is f*cked up, ‘Oh, Jamal, you don’t need to be there for your mom, just come to me.'”

Even though Veronica wasn’t happy that Jamal broke up with her through text, she has no hard feelings against him.

The former couple agreed that they wouldn’t get back together, and Jamal admitted he couldn’t communicate well and didn’t pull his weight in the relationship.

Veronica and Jamal were aware their breakup was for the best and wished each other well, realizing that the long-distance factor and age difference might have caused a lot of issues.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.