Are 90 Day Fiancé’s Paola & Russ getting a divorce? Rumors explained

Russ and Paola Mayfield from 90 Day Fiancé have been rumored to be divorcing for years, but fans found more clues that they could finally be headed for a split.

Russ and Paola Mayfield were a long-standing couple after appearing on 90 Day Fiancé Season 1, and became an example for others looking to get on the show.

There were divorce rumors going around in recent years, but Russ and Paola claimed they were working on their relationship and had only taken a break.

On Reddit, a 90 Day Fiancé fan discovered clues from Russ and Paola’s social media pages hinting that they might be separating and are living in different states.

They shared individual Easter Sunday posts, proving that Russ still lives in Oklahoma, while Paola moved to a new apartment in Las Vegas.

“Paola posted a few weeks ago about how ‘she tried to get away from OK but he brought her back’ something like that. Now, she posted this in an empty apartment on Easter Sunday in Vegas. People are now wondering if she’s gonna try to settle in Vegas,” the fan wrote.

The same user also shared a photo from Russ’ Instagram account with his son Axel that said, “Happy Easter from the Mayfield boys,” and Paola wasn’t included in the post.

Other 90 Day Fiancé fans agreed with the original poster and shared their opinions about Russ and Paola’s possible separation.

“Paola is selfish AF. Not to say Russ isn’t problematic but she’s horrible,” one fan commented.

“Pursuing your dreams is fine, but not when a) is not sustainable for your family that you chose to have and b) you continuously don’t get successful in it. At some point you should just accept that your dream isn’t happening and find a new goal,” another fan chimed in.

Since Russ and Paola had different visions for their future, fans wouldn’t be surprised if the 90 Day Fiancé couple officially announced their separation soon.