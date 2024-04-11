EntertainmentReality TV

90 Day Fiancé’s Natalie emotional after admitting she was the “problem” to exes

Erica Handel
Natalie 90 Day FianceTLC

Natalie Mordovtseva reunited with her exes at the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell-All, and confessed that she was the problem in each relationship.

Natalie Mordovtseva’s exes Josh Weinstein and Mike Youngquist came to the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell-All, and the men discussed their respective relationships with her.

In a clip from the upcoming April 15 episode posted by ET, Natalie became emotional and opened up about why she believes things didn’t work out with Josh and Mike.

“Don’t you see the same patterns? Like, it’s obviously a problem with me,” the 90 Day Fiancé star admitted. “Second guy, second sh*t, I’m the problem.”

Tim Malcolm reassured Natalie that her thoughts weren’t true, and she disagreed by saying, “Two relationships, both sh*t, I cannot figure it. It’s okay.”

“What can I say? Do you see any progress? No, I don’t,” Natalie added, looking at both of her exes in the eye during the Tell-All.

Natalie’s ex-husband Mike called her out for attempting to win him back on 90 Day: The Single Life, and she took a step forward by owning up to her behavior in relationships.

Now that Natalie isn’t seeing Josh or Mike anymore, fans are hopeful she might start to work on herself before dating again to avoid making the same mistakes.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Topics

90 day fiance

About The Author

Erica Handel

Erica Handel is a Reality TV Writer at Dexerto. Her favorite reality shows are Below Deck, The Kardashians, Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, and the Real Housewives franchise. She attended BravoCon and a taping of Watch What Happens Live and has even met a few Bravo stars in person. You can contact Erica at: erica.handel@dexerto.com

keep reading
Jasmine and Gino from 90 Day Fiancé
Reality TV
Are 90 Day Fiancé’s Jasmine & Gino divorcing? Happily Ever After drama explained
Erica Handel
90 Day: The Single Life John and Megan
Reality TV
90 Day: The Single Life fans praise John’s “heartfelt” proposal to Megan
Erica Handel
Debbie 90 Day Fiance
Reality TV
90 Day Fiancé’s Debbie criticized for lying about age on dating site
Erica Handel
Ed and Liz 90 Day Fiance
Reality TV
90 Day Fiancé’s Liz throws shade at Ed after fans ask about him amid breakup
Erica Handel

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.