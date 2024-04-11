90 Day Fiancé’s Natalie emotional after admitting she was the “problem” to exes

Natalie Mordovtseva reunited with her exes at the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell-All, and confessed that she was the problem in each relationship.

Natalie Mordovtseva’s exes Josh Weinstein and Mike Youngquist came to the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell-All, and the men discussed their respective relationships with her.

In a clip from the upcoming April 15 episode posted by ET, Natalie became emotional and opened up about why she believes things didn’t work out with Josh and Mike.

“Don’t you see the same patterns? Like, it’s obviously a problem with me,” the 90 Day Fiancé star admitted. “Second guy, second sh*t, I’m the problem.”

Tim Malcolm reassured Natalie that her thoughts weren’t true, and she disagreed by saying, “Two relationships, both sh*t, I cannot figure it. It’s okay.”

“What can I say? Do you see any progress? No, I don’t,” Natalie added, looking at both of her exes in the eye during the Tell-All.

Natalie’s ex-husband Mike called her out for attempting to win him back on 90 Day: The Single Life, and she took a step forward by owning up to her behavior in relationships.

Now that Natalie isn’t seeing Josh or Mike anymore, fans are hopeful she might start to work on herself before dating again to avoid making the same mistakes.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.