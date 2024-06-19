90 Day Fiancé star accused of scamming people with new business venture

Debbie Aguero’s ex Ruben ‘The Cuban’ Sanchez from 90 Day: The Single Life questioned her new business venture after she asked fans for money online.

When 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 stopped filming, Debbie Aguero’s relationship with Ruben ‘The Cuban’ Sanchez fell apart after the Tell-All.

In May, Ruben admitted that he faked his on-screen romance with Debbie, and claimed that she was only dating him to secure her spot on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff.

Ruben once again exposed Debbie in an Instagram post from June 18 by sharing screenshots from a fan account. Debbie was caught attempting to get funding to buy property for her new business called “The Wild Ark Art Studio & Animal Sanctuary” in Georgia.

“I think this whole thing is nothing but a money grab. Where are the receipts? Nobody knows how much she spent on anything and she’s got multiple fundraisers,” the fan wrote.

The same viewer then warned fans about Debbie’s motives in the caption. “Don’t be fooled people! Anybody who would advertise to find someone to pretend to be her boyfriend so she could get another season isn’t trustworthy in my books.”

Ruben believed that the fan was right about Debbie’s shady behavior in his own post and wrote over the screenshots, “I agree, this seems like a scam!!”

The proof included Debbie’s attempt to raise money for her art studio and animal sanctuary by creating a PayPal account and promoting the new business venture on her Instagram page.

The 90 Day Fiancé star even created a membership fee for people who wanted to support her jewelry business, and recruited her son Julian to help her find a spot to build the studio and animal sanctuary.

Because many 90 Day Fiancé cast members have been accused of scamming fans, Debbie might feel confident about getting away with her actions. Hopefully, Ruben exposing her will bring more attention to the situation.

