90 Day Fiancé’s Liz accused of being “pathetic” for crying over Ed

Liz Woods was upset when Big Ed Brown unexpectedly called off their wedding on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, and fans slammed her for crying over him.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods are headed for a breakup on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, and the last straw was when he disrespected his future stepdaughter, Ryleigh.

He ran away from home and decided to call off the wedding, which Liz found out about through their officiant.

Even though Big Ed arranged a time to meet with Liz and work out their issues, she was frustrated with him for not putting her daughter first since she had no one to look after her.

In a clip from the May 12 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Big Ed and Liz finally came face-to-face after their explosive fight.

Liz got emotional, and explained that she wasn’t giving up because she was hopeful about staying with Big Ed.

“I have absolutely no idea what I would do if this is the end and that scares me,” she revealed in her confessional, with tears streaming down her face.

90-Day Fiancé fans slammed Liz for crying over Big Ed on X. “Liz crying over Ed….ED!!! This woman is pathetic and needs some serious help!! Honestly!!!” one fan wrote.

Another fan showed support for Liz and told her not to cry over Big Ed because he’s a “loser” and it’s not worth it.

A third fan added that they were tired of seeing her cry over him because she’s beautiful. They didn’t understand why she’s still into him when he doesn’t treat her well.

Liz and Big Ed dated for three years, and broke up a total of eleven times while they were together.

The former couple appeared on 90 Day: The Last Resort to work on their relationship, but things became more complicated as they got closer to their wedding date.

Now that Big Ed and Liz have officially broken up, they both admitted to being happier apart, and Liz even moved on with a new man.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.