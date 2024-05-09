90 Day Fiancé’s Madelein mocked for hilarious spelling error on beauty salon sign

Madelein Perez was excited for her boyfriend Luke Berry to see her new beauty salon on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise, but fans made fun of the sign’s incorrect spelling.

Luke Berry traveled to Colombia to visit his girlfriend Madelein Perez on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4, and she’s trying to grow her business so they can build a life together.

The couple has been slammed for their controversial age gap on the show, and fans are convinced that Luke met Madelein while she was still underage.

On 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4, Episode 3, Madelein was finally able to show Luke her new finished beauty salon that he put $10,000 into called Made Beauty. However, he noticed a major error on the sign.

“I love the sign, but how do you spell beauty?” Luke asked, referring to the sign that said “Made Beuaty” instead of “Made Beauty.”

Madelein was embarrassed, but blamed the mistake on Spanish being her first language rather than English.

90 Day Fiancé fans mocked Madelein’s inability to spell her company’s name correctly when the video was posted on Instagram.

“Lol they can fix the sign. I love that she has her own business and he is supporting her,” one fan wrote.

Another fan believed that Madelein was using her poor spelling skills as an excuse, and accused her of making up words because nobody speaks English like that.

A third fan said that she needs spelling lessons if she wants to run a business with more than 20 clients a month.

Since Madelein is a new business owner who doesn’t speak fluent English, she might learn more along the way as her beauty salon grows and she gets more help from Luke.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.